Deutsche Bank Lowers Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Price Target to $17.00

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ARD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 102,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $236.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ardagh Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Group by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 147,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

