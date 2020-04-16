Deutsche Bank Lowers Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $78.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLL. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.56.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,567. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. Ball’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $5,849,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ball by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,877,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,060,000 after buying an additional 139,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ball by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after buying an additional 703,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ball by 32.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,174,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 91.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,275,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.