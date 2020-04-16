Deutsche Bank Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $68.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $62.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. Cfra reduced their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $58.57. 1,614,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,159. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $13,845,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

