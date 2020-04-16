Deutsche Bank Trims AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Target Price to $118.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.85. 293,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.89. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,126,000 after acquiring an additional 67,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,359,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,126,000 after purchasing an additional 67,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

