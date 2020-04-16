Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,020,300.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $529,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,888 shares of company stock worth $2,038,431 over the last 90 days. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.91. 476,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.06. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.