Donaldson Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 705.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.71. 911,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,955. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.51. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 7,442 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $602,802.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

