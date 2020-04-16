Donaldson Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $364,459,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Moody’s by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Moody’s by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after buying an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,179,000 after buying an additional 180,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,406,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,156,000 after purchasing an additional 176,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,624 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,827 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $4.88 on Thursday, hitting $234.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,263,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,902. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.04.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

