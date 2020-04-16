Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $261.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $253.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $212.88. The company had a trading volume of 974,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

