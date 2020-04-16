Donaldson Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.9% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 69.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5,618.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 68,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.95. 3,051,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,964. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.89 and a 200 day moving average of $192.63. The company has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

