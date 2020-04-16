Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $31.80 Million Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 2.8% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $31,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,099,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,301,412. The stock has a market cap of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.89. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

