Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $34.54 Million Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned about 2.66% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $34,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 311,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 38,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.89. 271,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,970. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.