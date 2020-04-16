Donaldson Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,496,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,493. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

