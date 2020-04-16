Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,620 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Paychex worth $28,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of PAYX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.77. 2,105,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,186. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.