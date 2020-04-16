Donaldson Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,097 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.33. 850,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

