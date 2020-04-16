Donaldson Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 2.4% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Cummins worth $27,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $173.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $186.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.82. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.