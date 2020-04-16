Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Shares of DEA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.83. 1,132,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,788. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,571.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $1,503,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,522,000 after buying an additional 87,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

