easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,152.37 ($15.16).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EZJ. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 945 ($12.43) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of easyJet to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 590 ($7.76) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

EZJ traded down GBX 14.80 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 588.40 ($7.74). 5,691,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 757.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,209.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In other easyJet news, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,141.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

