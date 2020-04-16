Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Down 79.3% in March

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the March 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of EDSA stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,391. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 80.11% and a negative net margin of 784.77%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Edesa Biotech will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of Edesa Biotech worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

