Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Short Interest Update

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Electro-Sensors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ELSE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906. Electro-Sensors has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. It manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems that regulate the speed of related machines in production processes. The company's speed monitoring systems include a line of products that measure production counts or rates, such as parts, gallons, or board feet; and alarm systems, tachometers, and other devices that translate impulses from the sensors.

