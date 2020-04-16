Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,421,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,377. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 207,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

