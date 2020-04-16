ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENGGY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.67. 16,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,860. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $14.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

