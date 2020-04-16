Energo Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Energo has a market capitalization of $97,208.43 and approximately $220.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energo has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.38 or 0.04229926 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00066832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00038113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014220 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003393 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com.

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Coinrail, CoinBene, Gate.io and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

