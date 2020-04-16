Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Down 90.2% in March

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,343. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.52. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

