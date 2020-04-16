Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.23. 2,300,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,022. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 501 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $41,783.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Equity Residential by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

