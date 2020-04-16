E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.07. 838,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,598. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $57.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp increased its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

