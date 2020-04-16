EURBASE Market Cap Reaches $2.56 Million (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One EURBASE token can now be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00012614 BTC on exchanges. EURBASE has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $1,248.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EURBASE has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004935 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00074028 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00403576 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001025 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014964 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004626 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EURBASE (CRYPTO:EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,882,211 tokens. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com.

EURBASE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EURBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

