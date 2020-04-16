Evoqua Water Technologies’ (AQUA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

AQUA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.61. 683,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,193. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.91. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $346.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.64 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 39,916 shares of company stock valued at $792,070 in the last three months. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,204,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,352,000 after buying an additional 104,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,845,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 149,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,392,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,763,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,033 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

