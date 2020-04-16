Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.85.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,538,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $51.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $373,127,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798,866 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,205 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $361,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

