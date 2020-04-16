Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned about 0.23% of Federated Investors worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,153,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,217,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,670,000 after acquiring an additional 698,637 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Federated Investors by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 914,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after acquiring an additional 421,021 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $12,806,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Federated Investors by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 452,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 314,562 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Shares of Federated Investors stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. Federated Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Investors news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.