Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after acquiring an additional 399,856 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $16,728,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 83,911 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.29. The stock had a trading volume of 302,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.59. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.