Flash (FLASH) Market Cap Achieves $3.80 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Flash has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Flash has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $1,271.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 734.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.68 or 0.02747582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00219944 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055558 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00048166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

