Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

FLXN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 641,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $304.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 592.50% and a negative net margin of 205.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

