Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:FLDM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 549,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,307. Fluidigm has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $147.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 10,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,571.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 80,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 102,257 shares of company stock valued at $316,315. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fluidigm by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

