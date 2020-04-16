Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.62.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter valued at $0. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 454.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.