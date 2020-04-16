Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €81.23 ($94.45).

FME has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €88.30 ($102.67) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($95.93) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ETR:FME traded up €2.02 ($2.35) during trading on Thursday, reaching €64.44 ($74.93). 667,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.43. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.21) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($94.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

