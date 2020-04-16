GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Receives “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL ENVIRON-TS’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

