Gladstone Capital Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.8%.

GLAD stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. 258,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLAD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

In related news, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,763 shares of company stock valued at $106,238. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

