Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -789.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 253,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,823. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $497.90 million, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 8.35%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

