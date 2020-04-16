Gladstone Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

GAIN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 224,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,384. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $324.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.19. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Also, President David A. R. Dullum bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 110,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,508.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,500 shares of company stock worth $234,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

GAIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

