Gladstone Land Corp to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -385.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.5%.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 145,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

