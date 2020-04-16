Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Down 90.3% in March

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the March 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Global Cord Blood from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,114,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after buying an additional 98,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Cord Blood in the fourth quarter worth about $2,510,000. Athos Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 59,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.85% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 87,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,017. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $362.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

