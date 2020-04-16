Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €123.00 Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HNR1. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €120.60 ($140.23) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Re currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €135.91 ($158.03).

FRA HNR1 traded down €1.90 ($2.21) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €131.00 ($152.33). The company had a trading volume of 247,028 shares. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €136.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €161.76.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

