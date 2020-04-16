Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,436,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $91,611.00. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 207,324 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $4,822,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $2,570,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 96,145 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

