HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

HCI Group has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. HCI Group has a payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Get HCI Group alerts:

HCI Group stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 48,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,419. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $63.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.32 million. On average, analysts predict that HCI Group will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCI Group news, Director Susan Watts purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $49,281 in the last quarter. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCI. ValuEngine cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.