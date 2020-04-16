Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of HIIQ stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $320.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.99 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped coverage on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,358.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $11,110,129.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

