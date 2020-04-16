Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.91.

HEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Heico from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Heico in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Heico alerts:

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,154.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heico by 10.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Heico by 9.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Heico by 10.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Heico in the third quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Heico by 11.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HEI traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.20. 1,032,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.06. Heico has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $147.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heico will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.