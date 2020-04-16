Holo (HOT) Market Capitalization Tops $56.20 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Holo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Binance. Over the last week, Holo has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Holo has a market capitalization of $56.20 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 733.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.02747433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00220169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00055651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,879,492,585 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Fatbtc, OOOBTC, WazirX, Liqui, Binance, LATOKEN, ABCC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

