Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

HFBL traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.99.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

