Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Short Interest Update

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the March 15th total of 98,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 48,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HNP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 22,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,269. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HNP shares. CLSA lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

