Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICHR. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 771,941 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $8,456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 210,073 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 172,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 8,029.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 80,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $21.67. The company had a trading volume of 285,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,808. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.77 million, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 2.68. Ichor has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

